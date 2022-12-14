Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Freddie Flintoff is “lucky to be alive” following a crash while filmingTop Gear.

The presenter and former professional cricketer’s son has shared an update on his father after the BBC confirmed he had been “injured in an accident” while filming the motoring series.

Corey, 16 said: “He’s OK. I’m not too sure what happened but he is lucky to be alive.”

He added to Mail Online: “It was a pretty nasty crash. It is shocking. We are all shocked but just hope he’s going to be OK.”

Flintoff, whose real name is Andrew, was reportedly filming a car review at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome, home of the Top Gear test track, when the incident happened.

A BBC spokesperson said promised “more details in due course”, stating: “Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning – with crew medics attending the scene immediately.”

“He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course.”

Flintoff, 45, narrowly avoided serious injury in an earlier crash not long after joining Top Gear in 2019.

In a statement at the time, Flintoff said: “I’m absolutely fine and was back filming today. I go to great lengths to make sure I do well in Top Gear drag races but on this occasion, I went a few lengths too far!”

The airfield is the same one where former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond crashed at in 2006 while piloting a drag racing car.

Since retiring from professional cricket in 2009, Flintoff has been a TV personality on shows, including Sky TV sports series A League of Their Own.

He presents Top Gear alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.