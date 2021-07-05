The women of Friends spent Independence Day together, which has prompted celebrities to react excitedly.

On Sunday (4 July), Monica star Courteney Cox shared a photo alongside Jennifer Aniston (Rachel) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), writing on Instagram: “Happy 4th! xoxo.”

The image comes just over a month since the trio joined David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc for high-profile televised reunion.

Celebrities, including comedian David Spade, were clearly excited to learn they were spending the day together.

Singer Natasha Bedingfield wrote: “Wow. Love you guys,” with internet prankster Aaron Crascall writing: “You guys.” He also posted a series of heart emojis.

But it was actor and stand-up star Spade that stole the show with his response.

Joking that he was just off-screen next to them, he quipped: “Cropped again!”

Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston celebrated 4 July together (Instagram)

Spade, a former SNL star, is a friend of Cox’s, and even interviewed her while standing in as host of Jimmy Kimmel’s chat show in 2017.

In May, the televised Friends reunion brought all six main cast members together for an emotional reflection of the hit sitcom.

Its biggest moment came when Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer revealed they had real-life feelings for each other while filming the show.