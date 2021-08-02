‘We were on a break’: Friends cast promote sitcom-themed clothes for charity appeal

The apparel features popular quotes from the show

Sam Moore
Monday 02 August 2021 21:02
comments
Friends cast reunite

Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry have joined forces again to raise money for charity.

The Friends stars are modelling a new limited edition range of merchandise for each of their individual causes.

Every item features a beloved quote or moment from the show including Ross Geller’s iconic line “we were on a break” and a cartoon sketch of the cast from the title credits.

Each of the cast took to social media to show off the new merchandise with Aniston wearing a sweatshirt depicting a cartoon Monica and her quote “I know” printed across the front.

The 52-year-old actor was also sporting a baseball cap poking fun at her own character’s line: “We were so not on a break.”

Recommended

In Cox’s post, she could be seen standing on the Warner Bros lot where the original show was filmed between 1994 and 2004.

The group first reunited earlier this year for a special episode on HBO Max where they reminisced about their favourite moments from the show, restaged some signature moments and revealed never-seen-before footage.

The limited edition run of merchandise is only available for four weeks through Represent.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments