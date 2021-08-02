Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry have joined forces again to raise money for charity.

The Friends stars are modelling a new limited edition range of merchandise for each of their individual causes.

Every item features a beloved quote or moment from the show including Ross Geller’s iconic line “we were on a break” and a cartoon sketch of the cast from the title credits.

Each of the cast took to social media to show off the new merchandise with Aniston wearing a sweatshirt depicting a cartoon Monica and her quote “I know” printed across the front.

The 52-year-old actor was also sporting a baseball cap poking fun at her own character’s line: “We were so not on a break.”

In Cox’s post, she could be seen standing on the Warner Bros lot where the original show was filmed between 1994 and 2004.

The group first reunited earlier this year for a special episode on HBO Max where they reminisced about their favourite moments from the show, restaged some signature moments and revealed never-seen-before footage.

The limited edition run of merchandise is only available for four weeks through Represent.