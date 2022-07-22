Lisa Kudrow on how her son reacted to watching Friends for the first time
‘Never in my life have I wanted to tell my own kid, like, “F*** you!”’ said actor
Lisa Kudrow has shared her son’s reaction to seeing Friends for the first time.
Julian Murray Stern, 24, is the son of Kudrow and advertising executive Michael Stern, who have been married since May 1995.
Speaking on a recent episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, Kudrow, 58, said her son watched the show while he was in high school.
“He said, ‘It’s actually really funny, and I mean, the guys are so funny,’” said the star, who played Phoebe Buffay between 1994 and 2004.
“And he’s like, ‘No, I mean, you’re funny, too.’ And never in my life have I wanted to tell my own kid, like, ‘F*** you!’”
She added: “It’s not required that you’re a fan. You don’t have to like what I do. But don’t… be so demeaning!”
Phoebe was pregnant with her son while filming the show. Her pregnancy was written into seasons four and five.
Kudrow recently revealed that she was the only Friends cast member who had to audition twice for her role.
The actor is currently working as an executive producer for her NBC series Who Do You Think You Are?, an adaptation of the British series of the same name, which follows celebrities as they embark on an emotional journey to trace their family tree.
Its newest season premiered on 10 July, after it was announced in 2019 that it was returning to NBC.
