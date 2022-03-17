Lisa Kudrow has thrown her support behind the prospect of a reboot of the hit 1990s sitcom Friends.

In the series, Kudrow played the eccentric character Phoebe Buffay. She appeared alongside fellow castmembers Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer in a televised reunion special last year.

However, the special took the form of an unscripted behind-the-scenes documentary, leaving some fans disappointed at the lack of a new Friends episode.

At a recent red carpet event, Kudrow was asked by Where is the Buzz about her thoughts on a reboot, and said she “loved” the idea – as long as the project featured a whole new cast.

“I don’t think there’s going to be a Friends reboot. I mean, not with any of us in it. Not that [Friends creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane] are writing.”

“But a reboot... where they hired other actors?” she asked. “I would be for it. I would love to see what the now version of that would be.”

Friends: The Reunion aired on HBO Max in the US and on Sky One in the UK on Thursday 27 May.

The reunion’s biggest moment came when Aniston and Schwimmer revealed they had real-life romantic feelings for each other while filming the show.