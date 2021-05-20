The cast of the hit sitcom Friends have discussed what their characters would be doing in the present-day, ahead of the highly publicised reunion special.

HBO Max is releasing the long-awaited unscripted reunion next week, which will feature members of the Friends cast, as well as celebrity fans.

Speaking to People magazine ahead of the special, the core cast members offered their verdicts on their characters’ trajectories after the series finale.

Matt LeBlanc said he thought that Joey would own a chain of sandwich shops (“and eaten all the sandwiches”), and Jennifer Aniston suggested that Rachel would have her own line of clothing.

According to Matthew Perry, Chandler would be a “wonderful father” and a “wonderful comedy writer”.

“I always just feel like Monica would be doing something competitively with other mothers and trying to outdo them,” said Courteney Cox. “Whether it’s the bake sale at school or something. I mean, she’d be so annoying. She’d be at the head of the PTA or something.”

Lisa Kudrow said that Phoebe “is living in Connecticut with Mike and their kids, and she’s in charge of the arts program for the school. And just... the advocate for her kids because they’re different like she was”.

According to David Schwimmer, Ross would have kept up his career as a palaeontologist, and “he would’ve invested in Joey’s sandwich shop and lost a lot of his savings for his kids”.

Friends: The Reunion arrives on HBO Max on Thursday 27 May.