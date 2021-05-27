Friends star David Schwimmer has said that he has no memory of one of the show’s most beloved episodes.

Appearing on the newly released Friends reunion special, the actor was approached by former co-star Jennifer Aniston and asked about the season five episode “The One with the Ball”.

In the episode, Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Ross (Schwimmer) throw a ball back and forth to each other for hours, with the other characters eventually joining in.

During The Reunion, Aniston is seen approaching Schwimmer and saying: “Schwimmer, the episode where you guys were throwing a ball, and the whole time you couldn’t drop the ball...”

“I don’t remember,” he says, looking at her blankly, and appeared to have no recollection of the popular episode.

Aniston then asked LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, who both recalled the episode, which aired in 1999.

Elsewhere on the reunion special, LeBlanc explained to viewers how a drunken incident the night before his audition for Friends helped land him the role of Joey.

