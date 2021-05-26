David Schwimmer has opened up about why the Friends reunion special will not be a scripted episode.

The actor – who portrayed Ross Gellar throughout the series’ 10 seasons – was speaking ahead of the highly anticipated special due to air tomorrow (27 May).

Friends: The Reunion will see the stars of the hit sitcom get back together for a one-off instalment that is not scripted. The cast members will not appear in character.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Schwimmer explained why they chose to move forward with an unscripted special as opposed to an in-character reunion.

The actor told the publication that a proper scripted episode was never on the cards.

“The creators of the show are of the same mind as we are, which is that they loved the way it ended,” he said.

“Also, the whole show was about a time in those characters’ lives when your friends were your family. At our age, a lot of people have their own families, so there’s really no interest in trying to [recreate that].”

The 54-year-old went on to say “the cast had a great time” filming the special, stating it was “emotional for everyone”.

(Getty Images)

He also said: “I think fans will be happy.”

Tomorrow’s episode (27 May), will see the core cast get together on the show’s original Warner Bros soundstage to reminisce about their time on the series.

Iconic Friends sets have been rebuilt for the purpose of the special, including the Central Perk coffee shop, Monica and Rachel’s purple apartment, as well as Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc in the Friends reunion (YouTube/HBO Max)

A number of guest stars will be joining the special, including David Beckham, Mindy Kaling, Malala Yousafzai, Lady Gaga, James Corden and BTS.

Lisa Kudrow – who portrayed Phoebe on the hit series – recently gave fans an idea of what to expect from the episode.

UK viewers will be able to watch Friends: Reunion on NOW from 8am BST on 27 May, the exact same time it will be released in the US on HBO Max.

It will also be broadcast on Sky One on 27 May at the local time of 8pm BST.