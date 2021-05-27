The Friends reunion episode is finally here – and we’ve watched the episode!

All six of the hit sitcom’s main cast members – Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry – have been brought back together for a special episode looking back at their memories of the show.

The episode itself – an emotional ride for hardcore fans – features the reveal of several unknown moments that occurred behind the scenes, including off-screen injuries, romances and details that might change the way you binge it on Netflix.

I’ll be on hand to answer your questions and queries about the celebrity-heavy Friends reunion episode in a few hours today (27 May).

Whether you want to know how you can watch it, find out details about what happens or simply want to know my take on any of the moments, get your questions in now.

All you have to do is register to submit your question in the comments below. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments box to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them. Then join us live on this page at 1pm as I tackle as many questions as I can.