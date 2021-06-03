A small moment near the beginning of the Friends reunion episode has been highlighted by Lisa Kudrow as her favourite part.

The actor, who plays Phoebe Buffay in the hit sitcom, was one of all six main cast members to attend the televised reunion on 27 May, during which they all reflected upon their time on the show and re-enacted famous scenes.

Kudrow herself was at the centre of one of the most talked-about moments when she performed a rendition of “Smelly Cat” alongside Lady Gaga.

However, it was a tender interaction between Courteney Cox (Monica Gellar) and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) that stood out to both David Schwimmer (Ross Gellar) and Kudrow.

“Well, Courteney comes in and burst into tears and I grab a napkin or a tissue,” Kudrow told E! News.

It was at this point that LeBlanc, who was midway through telling Cox a story about how he had once removed the lines she had hidden around the show’s set, kindly took matters into his own hands.

“LeBlanc takes [the tissue] because he is telling us a story and doesn’t want to skip a beat and starts dabbing her eyes, just on automatic,” Kudrow continued. “That’s who we were.”

The ‘Friends’ cast reunited for the televised special (EPA)

The Friends reunion episode also revealed that Matthew Perry initially thought a classic Chandler and Joey episode was “stupid”.