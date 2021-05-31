Friends director Ben Winston has defended Matthew Perry against “unkind” comments about the actor’s appearance in the recent reunion special episode.

According to a source close to the 51-year-old star, the actor needed emergency dental surgery hours before the interview was due to take place.

Amid the reunion’s release this week, Perry prompted concern from fans who commented that he appeared to be “dazed” and looked “unwell.”

Other fans, however, defended the actor against the comments regarding his appearance, stating the his history of drug and alcohol abuse could have resulted in changes.

Winston spoke to The Hollywood Reporter's TV Top 5 podcast and reflected on the comments fans passed about Perry. “He (Perry) was great. People can sometimes be unkind,” he said.

“I wish they weren't,” he added.

"I loved working with him. He's a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show," Winston said.

"I felt just happy and lucky to be in his presence and directing him on something like this."

✕ Matt LeBlanc says Matthew Perry thought classic Friends episode was ‘stupid’

Kevin Bright, another executive producer on Friends, told the outlet in another interview: “What people say is what people say. I don’t have any[thing] to say about that, except it was great to see him. And I think he’s very funny on the show.”

He added: “I think he’s OK. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward.”

Perry has previously spoken publicly about his struggles with addiction over the years.

David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry in the Friends reunion (HBO Max/Terence Patrick)

Reports emerged that the actor had checked himself into a rehabilitation clinic on two occasions while filming Friends in 1997 and 2001.

In a 2013 interview, he told People: “I had a big problem with alcohol and pills and I couldn’t stop. Eventually things got so bad that I couldn’t hide it, and then everybody knew.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the national alcohol helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information about the programmes available to you.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.