The Friends reunion special has added a string of surprise guest stars, including Lady Gaga, James Corden, and Reese Witherspoon.

HBO Max made the announcement on Thursday, at the same time it revealed the special’s air date (27 May) and unveiled a first video teaser.

David Beckham, Justin Bieber, and BTS will also be featured, alongside Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, and Malala Yousafzai.

Witherspoon previously had a recurring role on Friends as Rachel Green’s sister Jill. Other planned guest stars also had roles on the sitcom: Elliott Gould, who portrayed Ross and Monica’s father Jack Geller, will be featured, as will Christina Pickles, who played the siblings’ mother Judy Geller.

Also included will be Larry Hankin, who made sitcom history as Monica’s grumpy upstairs neighbour Mr Heckles, and Thomas Lennon, who appeared as Joey’s infamous identical hand twin Randall.

Tom Selleck, aka Monica’s one-time boyfriend Richard Burke, is joining too, as are James Michael Tyler (Central Perk barista Gunther) and Maggie Wheeler (the iconic Janice).

The Friends reunion special was originally announced in February 2020 but has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. It taped last month on the original Friends soundstage in Burbank, California.