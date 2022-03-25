American comedian Dave Coulier on Thursday (24 March) shared an old picture of his bloodied face to talk about his struggles with alcoholism.

Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone in the hit ABC sitcom Full House, admitted in an Instagram post that he “was a drunk” but clarified that he has been alcohol-free for two years.

The 62-year-old actor and former America’s Funniest People host wrote: “When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down. In this picture I was the one who fell down.

“I was hammered and fell going up some stairs made of stone.

“No one loved having ‘beers with the boys’ more than me,” Coulier told his followers while describing himself as “the final final guy in the room”.

He continued: “The eight hours of drinking, laughter and funny stupidity was followed by two days of feeling like a bowl of dog mess. I loved alcohol, but it didn’t love me back.”

Coulier said he decided to quit drinking for the sake of his well-being and loved ones, but confessed that the “mental and physical withdrawals” proved to be big obstacles on the path to sobriety.

Also a well-known voice actor, Coulier credited his wife Melissa and “friends who had already made the journey” for supporting him in his decision to quit drinking.

After two years of sobriety, the “psychological and physical transformation has been amazing”, Coulier added.

Fans praised Coulier for sharing his “vulnerable” story so that it could help others like him.

One Instagram user wrote: “It takes a strong person to admit something like this and then do something about it. Please know people are rooting for you.”

After his Full House co-star Bob Saget died in January this year, Coulier paid tribute to him in an emotional Instagram post.

Revealing that he met Saget when he was 18, Coulier wrote: “I didn’t know then that two, struggling stand-up comics would end up being brothers forever.”

Saget’s death was declared an accident, with the medical examiner ruling the comedian died from a blow to the head which was likely caused by a backwards fall.

If you or someone you know is suffering from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the national alcohol helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information about the programmes available to you.