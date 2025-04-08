Full House home in San Francisco sells for $6 million — see inside
The house was previously purchased by one of the sitcom’s producers Jeff Franklin
The San Francisco house featured in the ‘90s sitcom Full House has been sold.
The Northern California home became famous for its appearance during the theme song of the hit ABC show that featured the fictional Tanner family as its occupants.
According to the Victorian home’s listing, it was purchased for $6 million on Tuesday. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom townhome features a chef’s kitchen, a wine fridge, and an expansive second living room.
Although the Tanners appeared to be living in the home, only the exterior was used for camera footage while the stars of the show — including the late Bob Saget, John Stamos, and Dave Coulier — were filmed on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles.
The home, which was built in 1883 by architect Charles Lewis Hinkel, was purchased by a producer of Full House Jeff Franklin in 2016 for $4 million in the hopes of turning the home into a tourist attraction.
After his renovation of the home, Franklin sold it four years later in 2020 for $5.35 million.
The residence at 1709 Broderick Street boasts a “timeless contemporary sophistication” with mostly light-wood floors spanning its 3,7000 square feet, according to the Coldwell Banker Reality listing. The walls are painted largely white or light gray, with most rooms punctuated with splashes of color on door frames, the fireplace mantle, and cabinets, noted the listing.
The kitchen, brightened by a skylight and navy-blue cabinets, contains a walk-in pantry and a wine fridge. A white marble countertop island separates the kitchen from a roomy dining area, illuminated by three sets of windows.
The bedrooms are spacious — especially the primary bedroom, which has its own fireplace and window alcove.
The three-floor home also has a private guest suite, a wet bar, a laundry room, and an attached garage, which includes a gym.
Outside in the back is a stone-covered patio followed by a vibrant English garden, filled with manicured hedges and welcoming greenery.
Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days
New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled
Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days
New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled
At the end of last year, another iconic ’90s house was sold. Right before Christmas the house featured in the 1990 Christmas classic Home Alone also found a buyer.
The Illinois property – which has five bedrooms and six bathrooms – was put up for sale last May at $5.25 million.
The property is now listed as “sold” on the Coldwell Banker Realty website.
The mansion’s exterior was used as the McCallister family home in both Home Alone and the 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments