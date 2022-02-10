A new series of acclaimed cartoon satire Futurama has been announced – but fans have expressed outrage over the re-casting of one of its key characters.

The animated comedy, set in the 31st century, originally ran on Fox from 1999 to 2003. It was later revived for four direct-to-DVD films in 2007, before being picked up by Comedy Central and running until 2013.

It was announced yesterday that the series, created by The Simpsons’ Matt Groening, is to be revived for the US streaming service Hulu.

The majority of the main cast are set to return, including Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman.

John DiMaggio, however, has not yet signed onto the project, with his character currently set to be recast. DiMaggio voices the felonious beer-swigging robot Bender, as well as other minor characters.

It is reported that both Hulu and DiMaggio are keen to reach an agreement.

Fans expressed their thoughts on the revival on social media, with many flagging their support for DiMaggio, who is one of the most prominent and popular voice actors in the industry.

“It ain’t over til it’s over. @thejohndimaggio is irreplaceable,” wrote one person.

Leela, Bender and Fry in ‘Futurama' (Fox)

“Recasting a voice legend like John DiMaggio’s Bender is a terrible idea,” said another.

Others affirmed that they intended to boycott the new series over the issue, with one person writing: “I’m not watching any new #Futurama if John DiMaggio isn’t in it.”

“@hulu If you don’t pay John DiMaggio properly and try to recast Bender (among the other voices that man portrays) you WILL have a fan uprising and we WILL boycott the new show AND Hulu in general,” wrote someone else.

DiMaggio reacted to the outpouring of support, offering hope that a deal could be reached in the future.

“Thanks for the concern and the props, everyone,” he wrote. “I really appreciate it.

“Don’t worry, I’ll keep you posted, but until then… CHEESE IT! #bendergate.”

Previous seasons of Futurama can be streamed now on Disney Plus.