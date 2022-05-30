Britain's Got Talent star Gabz ‘excited’ to come out as trans

Britain’s Got Talent star Gabz has revealed that he is trans in a new video shared with fans.

The singer and songwriter initially became popular after appearing in the 2013 season of the variety competition.

After reaching the final, he released his single “Lighters (The One)”, which peaked at No 6 in the UK charts.

Since then, he has continued to make music and uses social media to share moments of his life with followers.

Recently, Gabz – also known as Ashley Gray – shared that he’d had an initial meeting at a clinic to begin his gender transition.

“If you didn’t know, I’m trans,” he said in the TikTok post. “I’ve been on the gender clinic waiting list for the NHS for a while, so I’ve just had to go private.

“It went really well – I mean, I just cried the whole time, but it went really well, which means I’ll be able to change my name on my passport, and my gender marker on my passport which is exciting.”

He then confirmed to fans that he’d officially changed his name to Ashley, after first sharing it as his new name in 2021.

Elsewhere in the video, Gabz shared that he’d been able to transfer to an alternative NHS clinic.

He explained: “I feel like I’ll have updates soon on when I can start T [testosterone] and how long it’s gonna be for top surgery. Hopefully, I won’t have to fundraise anymore, for that, and I can do it through the NHS.

“I’ll actually keep you guys updated now because I actually feel like I’m getting somewhere with this.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Fans have congratulated him on the news and voiced their support.

"I’m so proud of youuu!!!! You can see how much this means to you," wrote one follower, while another commented: "That's amazing news, congrats good luck on your journey."

Grateful for the support, Gabz then replied with an additional comment thanking his fans.

"Currently crying on the bathroom floor," he wrote. "Thanks for the love, it means more than you know!"