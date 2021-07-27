Game of Thrones stars Emilia Clarke and Iain Glen have re-united on social media.

Co-stars Clarke and Glen had a long-running story arc on the hit HBO fantasy, with Glen playing Ser Jorah Mormont, loyal follower to Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen. The pair were on screen together for much of the show’s eight seasons.

On learning that Glen had joined Instagram, Clarke shared a touching post alongside some photos of the pair together – including ones from their time on the Game of Thrones set.

“The man. The myth. The legend [Iain Glen] has joined Instagram,” Clarke wrote on the post. “My hero an my guide for over a decade... please instaworld, show this man the loving he deserves.”

Clarke’s post went viral on Instagram, with over two million likes at the time of publishing.

Later, Glen responded with his own post of the pair together. “Not just a brilliant actress, but the loveliest and kindest of friends,” Glen wrote.

Yesterday (Monday 26 July), Olivia Cooke gave her first interview about her new role in the Game of Thrones spin-off series, House of the Dragon.

In the forthcoming show, the actor plays Alicent Hightower, a queen who goes up against a Targaryen for control of the Throne.

House of the Dragon is based on George RR Martin’s most recent Thronesbook, Fire & Blood.

Speaking to Collider, Cooke said: “I don’t know if I can say anything without really giving it away. She’s very complex and I think people are gonna want to see the worst in her,” she continued.

“What’s amazing about Game of Thrones, like we saw in the past series, is that one season, you hate a character, and the next, you absolutely love them and will go to the ends of the earth for them.”

House of the Dragon is expected to air in 2022.