House of the Dragon trailer: New footage of Game of Thrones prequel teases major family rivalry
Promo shows tensions between Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon and Emma D’Arcy’s Princess Rhaenyra
Sky Atlantic has just dropped a new teaser for its Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon.
The clip gives fans a look at a revamped iron throne, as well as a peek at how Paddy Considine’s King Viserys Targaryen chooses his daughter Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) to succeed him, over his brother and rightful heir Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).
House of the Dragon is set two centuries before the “the fall of the throne”, and also stars Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans.
In the trailer, a voice can be heard saying: “History does not remember blood, it remembers names.”
It also shows a coffin being dropped into the ocean and gruesome battle scenes.
Game of Thrones ran on HBO from 2011 to 2019, becoming one of the most popular drama series in the world at the time of its airing.
While its final season proved divisive with audiences, it was subsequently announced that the show – an adaptation of George RR Martin’s hit fantasy novels – would continue to expand via a number of spin-off series.
See new photos of some of the lead cast in character, below...
House of the Dragon will debut on Sky Atlantic and NOW on 22 August.
