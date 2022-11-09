Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Game of Thrones star Carice van Houten has said she would consider reprising her role as Melisandre in House of the Dragon.

Melisandre, often referred to as the Red Woman or the Red Witch, is best known for being granted immortality and bringing Jon Snow (Kit Harington) back from the dead in the original series.

In a recent interview, van Houten said she “wouldn’t say no” to a comeback for her character.

"Would I [return]? If the storyline was good – yes, why not?” she told Digital Spy in a conversation published on Tuesday (8 November).

On the possibility of reprising the role, van Houten continued: “I think it would be more fun to show a young Melisandre, or a child Melisandre – to really go deep into her slave routes, because it’s all very… you know, I could go on forever about that.”

“But there is an interesting sort of storyline there, and I think it’s a bit boring to then drag me out again. I think it’s nicer to have another actor do it. But, you know, I wouldn’t say no.”

In the hit Game of Thrones’s prequel, the history of House Targaryen is explored over approximately 16 years, with roles re-cast due to time jumps.

Leading character Rhaenyra Targaryen was played by both Milly Alcock and Emma D’Arcy throughout the HBO show’s first season, and series villain Alicent Hightower was played by both Emily Carey and Olivia Cooke.

van Houten, who is currently starring in the period drama series Dangerous Liaisons, also explored the possibility of having her own Melisandre spinoff.

“Maybe,” she said about taking on a lead role, joking: “It’s going to be a fun show. A barrel of laughs.”

Elsewhere, HBO recently confirmed a second season of House of the Dragon will arrive in 2024.