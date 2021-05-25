Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel has called out TV and film bosses who assume she is always open to nude scenes because of her role in the HBO series.

Fans will recognise Emmanuel from her role as Missandei in Game of Thrones, a trusted advisor to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke).

During a recent appearance on Josh Smith’s Make It Reign podcast, the actor discussed how her previous on-screen nudity during her time on the series has led others to believe that she is “open to do anything”.

“When I did Game of Thrones, I agreed towards certain nude scenes or nudity within the show,” she said. “And the perception from other projects, when the role required nudity, that I was just open to do anything because I did it on that one show.

“But what people didn’t realise is I agreed terms and specific things for that one particular project, and that doesn’t necessarily apply to all projects.”

The 32-year-old recalled that she has had people “challenge me” and try to argue that “this part requires that”, adding: “That’s fine if you require that in the part. I don’t feel comfortable doing that level of nudity. I will do this amount, you know, I can do this, which I think is necessary for the part.”

Emmanuel continued: “Frankly, if someone was like, ‘Well we need this nudity,’ I would be like, ‘Well, thank you very much, I appreciate your interest but that’s just not what I feel is necessary for this part and it’s a difference of opinion and creative difference and that’s fine.’”

The British actor said that, in her experience, the majority of people will “want to come to a compromise”.

Grey Worm and Missandei in Game of Thrones season 7, episode 2 (HBO)

Following the conclusion of Game of Thrones in 2019, HBO has started development on six separate spin-off projects.

House of the Dragon – starring Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke – is expected to debut on HBO Max in 2022.