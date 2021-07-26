Olivia Cooke has given her first interview about her new role in the Game of Thrones spin-off series House of the Dragon.

In the forthcoming show, the actor plays Alicent Hightower, a queen who goes up against a Targaryen for control of the Throne.

House of the Dragon will be based on George RR Martin’s most recent Thrones book, Fire & Blood.

Speaking to Collider, Cooke said: “I don’t know if I can say anything without really giving it away.

“She’s very complex and I think people are gonna want to see the worst in her,” she continued. “What’s amazing about Game of Thrones, like we saw in the past series, is that one season, you hate a character, and the next, you absolutely love them and will go to the ends of the earth for them.”

The Ready Player One star also said that it helped that the story is set 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

“We’re in the world of Game of Thrones, but you can also put yourself in a different headspace as well and know that, for an actor, you don’t have to necessarily follow on from what anyone else is doing,” she said.

“But at the same time, yeah, it’s utterly bizarre, after the year or year and a half, of f***ing 10 years that we’ve had, looking down and just being like, ‘What am I wearing? What am I doing? This is mad.’”

House of the Dragon is expected to air in 2022.