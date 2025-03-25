Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After five seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle Beauvais has called it quits.

Beauvais made the shock announcement via Instagram Tuesday morning — just hours after the season 14 reunion of the hit Bravo show was filmed.

“I have some news: I have decided to leave Beverly Hills,” Beauvais said in the video.

“It’s been a wild ride, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened — but it’s been a ride nevertheless.”

She went on to say that her twin sons, Jax and Jaid Nilon, were part of the reason behind her decision to leave the show.

“Their last year of high school is next year and I want to be a part of that. And Jaid is starting a new career and I want to be a part of that too,” Beauvais said, referring to Jaid’s recent foray into the modeling world, as seen during season 14.

Garcelle Beauvais is leaving ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ after five seasons ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Beauvais also attributed her decision to some upcoming projects.

“Secondly, I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing, and acting in,” she continued. “I can’t tell you anything right now, but you’ll know soon.”

She went on to thank Bravo’s Andy Cohen and her castmates before concluding, “It's not goodbye, it's see you later. So, see you later.”

Beauvais did reveal she discussed a future return with Cohen, who said she “can come back anytime — the door will always be open. So, you never know, I might pop back in sometime.”

The actor-producer-model joined the long-running Bravo franchise during 2020’s season 10. She made history as the first Black housewife on the Beverly Hills cast.