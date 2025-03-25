Garcelle Beauvais announces departure from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after five seasons
Beauvais made history when she became the first Black cast member in the ‘Beverly Hills’ cast
After five seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle Beauvais has called it quits.
Beauvais made the shock announcement via Instagram Tuesday morning — just hours after the season 14 reunion of the hit Bravo show was filmed.
“I have some news: I have decided to leave Beverly Hills,” Beauvais said in the video.
“It’s been a wild ride, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened — but it’s been a ride nevertheless.”
She went on to say that her twin sons, Jax and Jaid Nilon, were part of the reason behind her decision to leave the show.
“Their last year of high school is next year and I want to be a part of that. And Jaid is starting a new career and I want to be a part of that too,” Beauvais said, referring to Jaid’s recent foray into the modeling world, as seen during season 14.
Beauvais also attributed her decision to some upcoming projects.
“Secondly, I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing, and acting in,” she continued. “I can’t tell you anything right now, but you’ll know soon.”
She went on to thank Bravo’s Andy Cohen and her castmates before concluding, “It's not goodbye, it's see you later. So, see you later.”
Beauvais did reveal she discussed a future return with Cohen, who said she “can come back anytime — the door will always be open. So, you never know, I might pop back in sometime.”
The actor-producer-model joined the long-running Bravo franchise during 2020’s season 10. She made history as the first Black housewife on the Beverly Hills cast.
