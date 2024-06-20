Jump to content
BBC reminds TV presenters of rules after Gary Lineker ‘breach’

The presenter ‘wore items from his Next range’ during England’s opening Euro 2024 game

Lydia Spencer-Elliott
Thursday 20 June 2024 12:40 BST
Gary Lineker 'breaks BBC advertising rules' by wearing clothing line on air

The BBC has said its presenters are “regularly reminded” of the guidelines after Gary Lineker was accused of breaking the broadcaster’s rules earlier this week.

The Match of the Day host, 63, allegedly wore items from his range of menswear clothing with Next while presenting coverage of England’s opening Euro 2024 game against Serbia on Sunday (16 June).

BBC guidelines state: “Presenters or other individuals must not appear on-air wearing clothing or using products or services which they have agreed/been contracted to promote, advertise or endorse or in which they have a specific financial interest.”

The BBC told The Independent that it would not comment on whether individual presenters had broken advertising guidelines.

However, a spokesperson said: “Presenters/contributors provide their own wardrobe and all presenters/contributors are regularly reminded of the guidelines in relation to clothing, even if they are not doing proactive promotional work.”

During the BBC’s football coverage, Lineker seemingly wore the same green T-shirt and jacket – retailing at £16 and £55, respectively – that he has modelled in promotional materials for Next on their social media channels.

Neither representatives for Next nor Lineker have responded to The Independent’s requests for comment.

The BBC reminded presenters of its guidelines after Gary Lineker was accused of breaking the broadcaster’s rules
The BBC reminded presenters of its guidelines after Gary Lineker was accused of breaking the broadcaster’s rules (BBC)

This is not the first time the BBC pundit has been accused of breaking BBC advertising rules. During the 2018 World Cup, the BBC recognised that Lineker had breached guidelines by sharing promotional social media posts about a TM Lewin shirt while he was the face of the menswear brand.

The broadcast said Lineker had made “a genuine mistake”.

Lineker allegedly wore a green T-shirt and jacket he has modelled for Next live on-air during England’s Euro opener game against Serbia
Lineker allegedly wore a green T-shirt and jacket he has modelled for Next live on-air during England’s Euro opener game against Serbia (Next )

The former Leicester City player’s collection with Next has also been criticised by animal rights activists for its use of mohair wool. Last year, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) claimed the collection was “made from the hair of abused goats” and called out Next for “profiteering” from “cruel and inhumane” practices on Angora goats.

“Most shoppers would be disgusted that mohair jumpers and suits are made from the hair of abused goats who cry out in fear when they are pinned down,” a PETA representative claimed. Other high street brands, including Marks & Spencer, Zara, H&M, and Gap, have banned the use of mohair in their clothing items.

In response to the claims, Next said it only uses mohair that is certified to Responsible Mohair Standard (RMS). “All non-RMS-certified mohair is banned at Next,” a spokesperson said.

