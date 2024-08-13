Support truly

Former Match of the Day host Des Lynam has claimed that it is hard for the BBC to “justify” paying Gary Lineker his high salary for his presenting role – except in strict financial terms.

Last month, it was confirmed that Lineker topped the BBC’s ranking of highest paid on-air talent for the seventh consecutive year, having been paid between £1,350,000 and £1,354,999 for the 2023/24 period.

The former England footballer was the only presenter on the list to earn more than £1m. However, the annually published ranking only discloses the salaries of those paid directly through the BBC; many of the broadcaster’s biggest and most expensive stars are paid instead through production companies (including the BBC’s commercial division, BBC Studios), which are not obliged to release their salary data.

“I don’t suppose you can justify it in terms of what a nurse or firemen does, but it’s the market — that’s what the BBC feel they have to pay to get his services,” Lynam, who hosted Match of the Day from 1988 until 1999, told Radio Times.

“You can’t say that anybody saying a few words into a television screen is worth more than someone who saves lives, but money dictates. He’s a very lucky chap. He’s had two great careers and the second one is helped along by the fact he had the first one,” he added.

Match of the Day airs every Saturday during the football season, and comprises highlights of the Premier League fixtures, alongside interviews and analysis. A sister programme, Match of the Day 2, airs on Sundays.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lynam praised Lineker’s presenting skills, saying that his successor improved “very rapidly” after initially being reluctant to voice opinions on air.

“He wasn’t comfortable [as a pundit] at the beginning,” said Lynam.

“He’s been highly critical of the England team in the Euros, but when he first came on he wouldn’t criticise anybody. He’s not everyone’s cup of tea but for my money I think he does a first-class job.”

Lynam quit his role on the BBC in 1999, and moved to ITV in a deal that brought “much less work and extraordinary money”, he said.

However, Lynam expressed regret at leaving his post on the Beeb, remarking: “I missed doing Match of the Day. It belongs there at the BBC. If they ever get rid of it, or can’t afford it, they’re finished.”