Gary Lineker’s nephew dies after being crushed by falling tree, aged 18

Gary Lineker’s nephew Jonty Parkinson has died after being crushed by a falling tree, aged 18.

The Match of the Day presenter’s teenage relative was involved in the fatal injury, which crushed his abdomen, while working as a tree surgeon on 6 September. His funeral took place on Friday (27 September).

An inquest into his death was opened last week, with the Oxford Coroner’s Court hearing the incident occurred in Eaton Hastings. A date for the full inquest is yet to be announced.

Jonty is the nephew of Michelle Cockayne, Lineker’s first wife, with whom he has four children. His mum is Michelle’s sister, Ali. Lineker’s sons Tobias and George each posted a tribute on social media, with the latter calling him “one of the nicest boys you’ll ever meet”.

George added: “Taken far too soon. Fly high cousin, you’ll be missed by all.”

The Instagram page of the family business posted a photo of Jonty, alongside the words: “We are devastated to have to share the news that Jonty Parkinson – Bob & Ali’s son, Sue & John’s grandson and Sally’s nephew – passed away on Friday 6 September.

“As a family we wanted to share our gratitude for the huge outpouring of love we’ve received at such a difficult time. The fact that our staff and customers are continuing to support our family business while we deal with this heartbreaking loss means so much to us, so thank you.”

open image in gallery Jonty Parkinson tribute shared by his family’s business ( Instagram )

Family friend Allison Murray has set up a GoFundMe page in Jonty’s honour, aiming to help “create a beautiful memorial or event to celebrate” his life.

The fundraiser’s description reads: “I realise money can’t fill the great chasm of loss they are feeling, but I hope it can be used to ease the burden of funeral expenses or go towards a fitting memorial for Jonty.”

At the time of writing, £32,000 has been raised.