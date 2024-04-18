For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Pennsylvania school board voted to cancel an anti-bullying speaking event hosted by actor, author and activist Maulik Pancholy — who is gay — after hearing concerns about his “lifestyle.”

Mr Pancholy was supposed to host the event in May at Mountain View Middle School in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania — until the Cumberland Valley School District school board voted unanimously to pass a motion to cancel it on Monday, the New York Times reported.

“He labels himself as an activist who is proud of his lifestyle and I don’t think that should be imposed on our students,” said school board member Bud Shaffner, according to the outlet.

Kelly Potteiger also expressed concern that the activist would mention his books, which feature LGBTQ+ characters.

She told the board that “it’s not discriminating against his lifestyle, that’s his choice. But it’s him speaking about it. He did say that that’s not the topic, but that’s what his books are about.”

The school board’s decision to cancel has sparked backlash.

After Monday’s decision, a petition to reinstate the anti-bullying talk was created. The petition’s creator, Trisha Comstock, who identified herself in the petition’s description as a member of the Cumberland Valley School District community, said she was “deeply saddened” by the school board’s decision to cancel the discussion, which she said “was made solely because he is openly gay.”

She told the newspaper that her children had gone to Mountain View Middle School.

Ms Comstock said online that the assembly’s cancellation “sends a harmful message to our students - that being different is something to be ashamed of or hidden away.” As of Thursday afternoon, the petition had garnered more than 2,000 signatures.

“It is imperative that our kids learn about diversity from an early age,” Ms Comstock said in a statement to The Independent. “The decision made by the school board sends the message that being different is something to be ashamed of – and that has likely already caused harm to some of our students. To have someone with Maulik’s life experiences would have been inspirational for our kids.”

Beyond being an actor in 30 Rock and Phineas and Ferb, Mr Pancholy has penned children’s books and also served on President Obama’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, which grew into the nonprofit Act To Change. He leads the nonprofit, which aims to fight bullying in schools.

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Mr Pancholy, Ms Shaffner, Ms Potteiger, the school board president and the middle school’s principal.

Mr Shaffner told the Times that his comment about the actor’s “lifestyle” concerned his activism. “The fact that he is a self-proclaimed political activist is what we object to,” the school board member told the outlet.

Ms Comstock objected to this characterisation, telling the outlet the board members “cloaked” the assembly “as ‘We want to keep politics out of school’ when they clearly knew it had nothing to do with politics.”

She added that the community is “outraged” because “this isn’t who we are.”