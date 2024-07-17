Support truly

GB News has announced it will introduce AI-generated sports news bulletins to its radio station.

The broadcaster promised this change to its regular bulletin is the “the tip of the iceberg” for the company’s artificial intelligence plans.

The 30-second sports updates will air at the end of the main news bulletins, which are broadcast every hour following the main news summary.

The bulletin will be written using generative AI and delivered using the virtual voice of GB news presenter Tatiana Sanchez.

GB News’ Chief Digital Officer Geoff Marsh said: “We’re already using AI across our editorial operation to enhance everything we do and provide a better experience for our millions of loyal viewers, listeners and digital users.

“These AI updates are fast, smooth and keep our radio audience informed of everything that’s happening in sport, right up to-the-minute, seven-days-a-week.

“They require almost no human intervention, utilise digital articles which already exist and are delivered using Tatiana’s friendly, recognisable voice which will be very familiar to everyone in the GB News family.”

He added: “This is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of our AI-rollout. We’re already using advanced video-to-text transcription and are experimenting with several other exciting GenAI developments that will help us deliver the stories our audience wants faster and more accurately, across all platforms.

“The use of this technology comes at the same time as we continue to expand and develop our sporting coverage across all of GBNews’ platforms.

“GBNews.com is now home to a rising number of exclusive sports stories. And our programmes remain committed to bringing viewers and listeners the very best guests and experts from the world of sport.”

The introduction of AI will make GB News the first UK news broadcaster to integrate generative AI into its regular public-facing output.

Earlier this year, Reach PLC introduced an AI tool that enables its journalists to quickly rewrite stories.

Since late January the Mirror, Express and Liverpool Echo publisher has been holding weekly drop-in training sessions for staff on how to use its new in-house AI tool, Gutenbot.

Some of the Reach stories created with Guten feature a note at the end of the article saying: “This article was crafted with the help of an AI engine, which speeds up [the publication]’s editorial research and applies it to article templates created by journalists in our newsrooms. A [publication] editor reviewed this content before it was published. You can report any errors to [publication email address].”