Ofcom will not formally investigate comments made by Dan Wootton about the extension of lockdown on GB News.

The presenter, who used to work as a showbiz columnist and executive editor at The Sun, caused controversy on the channel’s first day as he ranted about the delay in lifting coronavirus restrictions, which were originally planned to occur on 21 June.

During his monologue, Wootton claimed: “It’s increasingly clear now that there is a move among some public health officials and politicians to create an ultra-cautious biosecurity state, copying the likes of China.”

He also encouraged viewers to push back against “doomsday scientists”, who he said were “addicted to the power”.

On Monday (5 July), Ofcom announced that, while 390 viewers had complained about the accuracy of Wooton’s comments, Ofcom would not be formally investigating the incident.

It also dismissed 42 complaints that Wootton was “materially misleading” on the second night of GB News.

Last week, it was revealed that GB News’s viewership had dipped to the extent that it was outperformed by a Welsh-language episode of children’s show Paw Patrol.