GB News faces fine after Ofcom rules Rishi Sunak forum broke impartiality rules

Ofcom said it received 547 complaints about the live current affairs programme with the Prime Minister

Emma Guinness
Monday 20 May 2024 11:11
Chancellor Rishi Sunak tells GB News that he is a 'fiscal Conservative'

Ofcom is “starting the process for consideration of a statutory sanction against GB News” following a programme featuring Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The media watchdog ruled that the show, which saw Mr Sunak take questions from the audience during a live hour-long programme called People’s Forum: The Prime Minister, broke broadcasting due impartiality rules on Monday.

Ofcom said of the event, broadcast in February: “Given this represents a serious and repeated breach of these rules, we are now starting the process for consideration of a statutory sanction against GB News.”

Ofcom said the episode received a total of 547 complaints and was “presented in the context of the forthcoming UK general election”.

It said there was “no issue with this programme’s editorial format in principle”.

The media watchdog also said: “We recognised that this programme would focus mainly on the Conservative Party’s policies and track record on a number of specific issues, meaning that Conservative viewpoints would be prevalent.

“We are clear that this, in and of itself, did not mean the programme could not comply with due impartiality rules under the code.

“It was incumbent on GB News, however, given the major matters under discussion, to ensure that an appropriately wide range of significant views was given due weight in the programme or in other clearly linked and timely programmes.”

