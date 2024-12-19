Two GB News hosts axed amid major shake-up on channel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Two prominent GB News hosts are to be replaced as the controversial broadcaster shakes up its programming.

Comedian Mark Dolan has reportedly had his contract permanently terminated, while Eamonn Holmes’ breakfast show co-host Isabel Webster will also be replaced. Andrew Doyle, host of Free Speech News, has also stepped down but will continue as a contributor to the channel.

The news comes shortly after a damning new report condemned the channel for an “obsession” with Muslims, claims GB News have called “highly defamatory”.

Dolan presented Balls of Steel on Channel 4 before hosting self-titled shows, Mark Dolan Tonight and Mark Dolan Live between 2021 and 2024.

“GB News have made the decision to permanently relieve me of my duties at the channel,” he said in a statement. “I will speak publicly about this in due course.”

Holmes, who presents GB News Breakfast on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesday, will be joined by Ellie Costello, who will co-host the show five days a week. Stephen Dixon will continue to co-present on Thursdays and Fridays.

The broadcaster also introduced a wave of new programmes for its 2025 schedule. A new permanent addition to the channel includes Miriam Cates, who will host Dewbs and Co every other Friday. Ben Leo will present a new look show, Ben Leo Tonight, on Saturdays and Sundays as well as continue to co-host Britain’s Newsroom on Fridays.

Professor Matthew Goodwin will present State of the Nation as a permanent presenter on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday night, while Jacob Rees Mogg will continues as the show’s host on Monday and Tuesday.

Holmes and Webster currently present the show ( GB News )

Regular Headliners host, comedian Josh Howie, will become the new presenter of Free Speech Nation on Sunday evenings between 7 and 9pm.

Commenting on the roles, Ben Briscoe, head of programming and talent on GB News, said: “2024 has been a truly fantastic year for us.

“Not only are we regularly beating the other established news channels, but we are also making inroads against the big public serving broadcasters terrestrial channels. Our initiatives will allow us to build on this success with a renewed focus and ambition.”