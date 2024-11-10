Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

TV channel GB News has faced criticism after seemingly going off air during the Remembrance Day two-minute silence.

Those watching GB News during the silence, which is held at 11am every Remembrance Sunday to honour members of the armed forces, were instead treated to an “off-air” test card, along with a sustained beeping sound.

After a minute of the test card appearing onscreen, and the accompanying beeping, the channel then went straight into advertisements.

Viewers criticised the incident on social media, with many noting the irony of it occurring on GB News, a right-leaning channel that has devoted significant airtime in recent weeks to the importance of Remembrance Day.

“Imagine how outraged GB News would be if that was any other channel’s coverage of the two minutes’ silence,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

“Sadly a shambles of RD [Remembrance Day] coverage by GB News,” another person wrote. “Not even an apology for cutting off in the 2 mins silence giving us endless ads.”

“Supposed to be a 2 minute silence and this was GB News wtf.... Shame on you and your disrespect,” commented someone else.

“Shame we didn’t get to see any of this due to the feed cutting out during the second minute! Very bad form GBN,” another viewer wrote.

Others called for the broadcaster to issue an apology.

The ‘test card’ that appeared on GB News during the two-minute silence ( GB News )

One person wrote: “Are @GBNEWS actually oblivious to the fact they were cut off at 11am @MartinDaubney @CarverEmily is anyone listening? We were completely cut off at 11am to blank screens and loud high-pitched noise!! Where is the apology to the public?”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Someone else commented: “You need to explain and apologise for whatever happened to your coverage at that crucial moment. And do it SOON.”

The Independent has contacted GB News for comment.

Last month, it was announced that broadcasting watchdog Ofcom is issuing a fine of £100,000 to GB News after finding that it had broken impartiality rules earlier this year.

The infraction concerned an interview with then-prime minister Rishi Sunak, who had, Ofcom concluded, been afforded a “mostly uncontested platform” to promote Conservative policies and his government’s performance, while answering questions from a studio audience and presenter.

In a statement, Ofcom said: “We concluded that the then prime minister, Rishi Sunak, had a mostly uncontested platform to promote the policies and performance of his Government in a period preceding a UK general election, in breach of Rules 5.11 and 5.12 of the Broadcasting Code.

“Given the seriousness and repeated nature of this breach, Ofcom has imposed a financial penalty of £100,000 on GBNews Limited. We have also directed GB News to broadcast a statement of our findings against it, on a date and in a form determined by us.”

GB News is challenging the decision in a judicial review, and has claimed that the decision is “a direct attack on free speech and journalism in the United Kingdom”.