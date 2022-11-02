Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Great British Bake Off viewers are demanding answers to a mystery from the latest episode.

The baking series continued on Channel 4 on Tuesday (1 November) with the contestants tasked with cooking eight spring rolls in 80 minutes.

When it came time to judge the finished products, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood commended Janusz – but pointed out he had baked just seven spring rolls.

Nobody was more shocked than Janusz, who was adamant he had baked eight. Seeming genuinely surprised, he looked at his fellow contestants, and whispered: “What? I baked eight!”

Viewers were left urging Janusz to speak up, and expressed confusion over the case of the missing spring roll.

“Everyone shut up where’s Hanusz’ missing spring roll,” one viewer wrote, with another adding: “Where the hell is his f***ing spring roll?”

It was branded by one viewer as one of “the greatest television mysteries of our time”, with an additional fan stating: “I will not rest till I find out what happened to Janusz’s 8th spring roll.”

The show’s official Twitter page leaned into the mstery, knocking up a “missing” poster, and writing: “We need your help! Janusz’s missing eighth spring roll is out there, somewhere, maybe!”

Find more reactions below.

GBBO continues Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4