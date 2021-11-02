Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan has revealed that shooting sex scenes on the HBO drama could be a “frenzied mess”.

The actor – who starred as Yara Greyjoy in the fantasy series – recently opened up about her experiences filming the show’s many sex scenes.

Whelan told The Guardian: “[The directors] used to just say, ‘When we shout action, go for it!’ And it could be a sort of frenzied mess.”

The 40-year-old added: “But between the actors there was always an instinct to check in with each other.”

“There was a scene in a brothel with a woman and she was so exposed that we talked together about where the camera would be and what she was happy with.”

She continued: “A director might say, ‘Bit of boob biting, then slap her bum and go!’ But I’d always talk it through with the other actor.”

Whelan went on to address a specific sex scene in season two that she shot on a horse with Alfie Allen, who played her brother Theon.

“Alfie was very much, ‘Is this ok? How are we going to make this work?’” recalled Whelan.

(HBO / Sky Atlantic)

The Gentleman Jack star went on to discuss the introduction of intimacy directors on set to ensure the safety and consent of everyone involved.

She said: “With intimacy directors, it’s choreography – you move there, I move there, and permission and consent is given before you start.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Whelan called the inclusion of intimacy directors a “step in the right direction”.

Earlier this year, her Game of Thrones co-star Hannah Waddingham – who played Septa Unella – described filming her torture scene as “the worst day of my life”.