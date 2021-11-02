Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan says actors were ‘left to get on’ with filming sex scenes
Actor opened up about shooting infamous scene with Alfie Allen’s character on a horse
Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan has revealed that shooting sex scenes on the HBO drama could be a “frenzied mess”.
The actor – who starred as Yara Greyjoy in the fantasy series – recently opened up about her experiences filming the show’s many sex scenes.
Whelan told The Guardian: “[The directors] used to just say, ‘When we shout action, go for it!’ And it could be a sort of frenzied mess.”
The 40-year-old added: “But between the actors there was always an instinct to check in with each other.”
“There was a scene in a brothel with a woman and she was so exposed that we talked together about where the camera would be and what she was happy with.”
She continued: “A director might say, ‘Bit of boob biting, then slap her bum and go!’ But I’d always talk it through with the other actor.”
Whelan went on to address a specific sex scene in season two that she shot on a horse with Alfie Allen, who played her brother Theon.
“Alfie was very much, ‘Is this ok? How are we going to make this work?’” recalled Whelan.
The Gentleman Jack star went on to discuss the introduction of intimacy directors on set to ensure the safety and consent of everyone involved.
She said: “With intimacy directors, it’s choreography – you move there, I move there, and permission and consent is given before you start.”
Whelan called the inclusion of intimacy directors a “step in the right direction”.
Earlier this year, her Game of Thrones co-star Hannah Waddingham – who played Septa Unella – described filming her torture scene as “the worst day of my life”.
