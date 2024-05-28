General Hospital cast pay tribute to Johnny Wactor after tragic death

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The cast of medical soap General Hospital have paid tribute to their co-star Johnny Wactor after he was killed on Saturday (25 May).

The 37-year-old was shot at around 3am on Saturday by three men who were trying to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle, the Los Angeles police department said. His brother Grant told the Daily Mail that Wactor was walking his colleague to her car after their shift at a rooftop bar when they came across the thieves, who the soap star assumed were just towing his truck. He said they had been raised as “southern gentlemen”.

Messages have now poured in from “heartbroken” colleagues as they mourned the loss of a “special person” who “genuinely cared about people”. Tributes were mixed with both sadness and outrage.

Emmy-nominated actor Kirsten Storms, who plays Maxie Jones on the programme which is the longest-running serial in Hollywood, said she was “in a state of disbelief and complete sadness”.

“I don’t typically do posts like this, but Johnny was such a special person and it feels important to put these words out there,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Johnny was one of those rare ‘real individuals’ that you almost never come across... For some reason, we talked about the deep stuff. He was a safe space for those conversations and, in turn, he would talk about his life,” she continued.

“He genuinely cared about people and their journeys in life. During his time on GH I witnessed him work hard and truly have respect for every single person in our building.

“I just cannot believe that his life was stolen from him the way it was. My heart hurts. RIP Johnny.”

Wactor was shot and killed while protecting a colleague according to police and his brother ( Getty )

Meanwhile Sofia Mattsson who plays Sasha Gilmore on the show added, “My heart is so utterly broken”.

She described Wactor as someone who was, “So genuine. So caring. Incredibly hard working and humble. With a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy”.

The actor echoed Storms’s tribute as she praised the positive impact the star had had on the people around him.

“He always made sure everyone around him felt seen, heard and loved. I admire the man he was so much and I’m a better person for having known him,” she said.

Kirsten Storms, Laura Wright and Jeff Kober paid tribute to Wactor ( Getty Images )

“I’m sure you’re already busy taking care of everyone up there.”

Laura Wright who plays Cathy Carinthos shared a picture of Wactor to her stories, captioned, “In shock. My heart breaks for Johnny’s family. He was an incredible man.”

Meanwhile veteran actor Jeff Kober who plays Cyrus Renault in General Hospital and has also starred in The Walking Dead, Sons of Anarchy and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, singled Wactor out as “One of the kindest, most thoughtful and gentle actors I’ve ever worked with.”

Others shared their anger and disgust at the killing.

Kelly Thiebaud who plays Dr Britt Westbourne said, “To take him away from his family and people who loved him so you can sell a catalytic converter on the black market for 300 bucks angers me so much!”

While Bonnie Burroughs who plays Gladys Corbin said she was “sickened by this terrible loss” adding “The world is darker now.”

Wactor was known for playing Brando Corbin on the long-running soap opera General Hospital, appearing in 164 episodes from 2020 to 2022.

In a statement issued on Sunday on social media, General Hospital paid tribute, writing, “The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing.

“He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”