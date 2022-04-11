Fans of BBC’s Gentleman Jack have joked that they were left feeling “exhausted” after watching protagonist Anne Lister (Suranne Jones) walk large distances across the UK, apparently within minutes.

Sally Wainwright’s historical drama, a co-production between the BBC and HBO, chronicles the real-life love story of Anne Lister (Suranne Jones) and Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle), 180 years before same-sex marriages were legalised in the UK.

The programme is based on the encoded diaries of Lister, who was a real-life industrialist and landowner in Halifax in the early 1800s.

Spoilers for episode one of season two below.

Fans of the critically acclaimed period drama have had to wait nearly three years for the next chapter of Lister and Walker’s romance, after the show’s protagonists tied the knot in a secret ceremony at a church in York.

In the first episode of Gentleman Jack’s recently premiered season two, viewers joked that they were left feeling “exhausted” and “tired” on behalf of Lister – who walks all over Yorkshire, completing her daily tasks to avoid breaking the news of her recent wedding to Walker.

“They are acting like Halifax, York and Reivaulx are just a short skip between each other... bit of a trek even in a car,” a viewer pointed out on Twitter after the season two premiere on Sunday (10 April).

Others joked about Lister “speed walking” through the first episode, with one viewer commenting: “I’ve missed Anne Lister walking around in 1.5x speed.”

“Her daily step tally must be off the scale,” another Twitter user quipped.

Minor plot hole aside, fans were thrilled over the show’s return to BBC after season one was released nearly three years ago.

Released on Sunday night at 9pm, the first episode of season two is being praised online for its representation of the LGBT+ community, Jones’s performance, and the “intense” chemistry between Anne and Ann.

New episodes of the period drama air every Sunday night at 9pm on BBC One in the UK.

Viewers in the US can watch season two of Gentleman Jack on 25 April on HBO Max.