Dan Levy reacts to meme comparing George and Charlotte to Schitt’s Creek characters
Viral tweet compared young royals to the spoilt Rose siblings
Dan Levy has reacted to a meme comparing Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Queen’s Jubilee to his Schitt’s Creek character.
The young royals made several appearances at events across the long weekend, with one photo showing George, eight, and Charlotte, seven, appearing to sneer.
One viral tweet compared the children to David (Levy) and Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy), the spoilt adult children from the hit Canadian sitcom Schitt’s Creek.
“They are them,” comedian Rohita Kadambi wrote while showing the royals and the characters side by side. The post has been liked more than 134,000 times.
Luckily, Levy saw the funny side, simply commenting: “Lol” on the post.
On Instagram, he also concurred with the original tweet, commenting: “Not no.”
Schitt’s Creek centres around a wealthy family, the Roses, who lose everything after their father Johnny (Eugene Levy) goes bust.
They are forced to relocate to a small run down town called Schitt’s Creek, where they live in a motel.
The show was a sleeper hit that gained a cult following after airing on Netflix around the world.
For its final season, which concluded in 2020, the show was nominated for 15 Emmys and won in all four acting categories, for Eugene and Dan Levy, Murphy and Catherine O’Hara.
