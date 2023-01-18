Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Countdown star Susie Dent has revealed the identity of two Hollywood stars who “apparently” watch the show.

The long-running Channel 4 game show, which has been on the air since 1982, recently welcomed new presenter Colin Murray. He replaced Anne Robinson.

While promoting his new stint as host, Murray and his co-stars Dent and Rachel Riley were asked about their favourite Dictionary Corner guests, to which Murray named Richard Osman.

Riley opted for Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Chris Packham and Tim Rice, whom she said were “all incredible”.

Dent, who sits next to the dictionary corner celebrity guest, remained hesitant to name one, telling Metro.co.uk it was “impossible to choose”.

Dent said she has “the best seat in the house sitting next to so many fascinating guests”.

When asked if they “know of any unexpected fans of the show”, Dent said that former host Richard Whiteley “always reminded us that the Queen and Queen Mother enjoyed watching us”. Whiteley died in 2005.

Dent then shared the name of two Hollywood stars, stating: “George Clooney and Bill Murray apparently also tune in.”

Could George Clooney be a future ‘Countdown’ dictionary corner guest? (Getty Images)

The Independent has contacted both stars to see if Dent’s claim is correct.

In 2021, Dent, who joined Countdown in 1992, revealed that she sometimes appears to be “drunk” on the show due to caffeine intake.

“I seem much more drunk than I would have done had I had a couple of gin slings,” she said.