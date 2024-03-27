George Gilbey, Gogglebox and Celebrity Big Brother star, dies aged 40

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gogglebox star George Gilbey has died aged 40.

The news was first shared by TV personality Ricci Guarnaccio, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014 alongside Gilbey.

“Breaks my heart but George Gilbey you are well and truely [sic] going to be missed my friend,” he wrote on X on Wednesday (27 March).

“Always lit up the room, cared for others & the memories we made I’ll cherish for ever brother. From CBB to speaking to you last week, I’m going to hugely miss you ma boiii! Love you GG.”

Guarnaccio added in another tweet that Gilbey had died in a “workplace accident”.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We received a report of an incident at Campfield Road in Shoebury at around 10am this morning (27 March), during which a man who was working at height had fallen and sustained an injury.

George Gilbey in 2014 (PA)

“The ambulance service including air ambulance were in attendance. Sadly, the man died at the scene.

“We will continue liaising with partners including the Heath and Safety Executive. A cordon remains in place at the scene.”

Gilbey, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex was best known for appearing on Gogglebox – the Channel 4 reality series where viewers watch people watching and commenting on popular TV shows – alongside his mother Linda and his step-father Pete. The trio joined the show in its second series in 2013.

They temporarily left the show, but returned for its seventh run in 2016 and remained regular fixtures until Pete’s death aged 71 in 2021.

In a statement, Channel 4 said: “George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and step-dad Pete. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda, and George’s family and friends at this very sad time. The family have asked for privacy.”

(From left) Linda Gilbey, George Gilbey and Pete McGarry in 2015 (Tim P Whitby/Getty Images for St Joseph’s Hospice and Haven House Children’s Hospice)

Speaking to The Sun after Pete’s death, Linda said: “Pete was a lovely man and I was so lucky to have him for 25 years. I said to him, ‘We’ve not only been 25 years, it’s been day and night with each other.’ He was my life.”

She added: “When they told Pete he only had six months, I said to him, ‘We have done things that nobody else would ever do in a life time.’

“We’ve been to marvellous places. He was so proud of George when he was on Big Brother too.”

The couple were both foster parents, having fostered more than 100 children since 2000.