George Rossi death: The Bill star dies, aged 61
Scottish actor played DC Lennox on ITV drama series
The Bill star George Rossi has died, aged 61.
Scottish actor Rossi played DC Duncan Lennox on the ITV drama series.
The news of his death was announced by his niece, Louise, who wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately George Rossi who played DC Duncan Lennox passed away the morning of Wednesday 5th January 2022.”
She continued: “This is my uncle. He was acting still up until recently. Unfortunately he passed away yesterday morning.”
Rossi, who was the son of a French father and Italian mother, appeared in just under 200 episodes between the years of 1993 and 2003.
His character first appeared in a 1993 episode before returning as a series regular in 1998.
The actor made his debut in Bill Forsyth’s Scottish comedy Comfort and Joy (1984) alongside his brother, Peter, and Bill Paterson.
In the 1990s, he starred in films alongside Liam Neeson (The Big Man), Jean Reno (Roseanna’s Grave) and Sandra Bullock (In Love and War).
Following The Bill, he starred as DC John McCormack in Whitechapel. His other TV credits include The Singing Detective, Roughnecks and Hotel Babylon.
He is survived by two children, Matilda and Santino.
More to follow...
