George RR Martin hits Glasgow sci-fi event obstacle over strict rules

George RR Martin has hit an obstacle in his quest to appear at the Worldcon Sci-Fi conference in Glasgow.

The event is the largest annual gathering of science fiction creators and their fans, and is due to take place next month between 8 August and 12 August.

In a move to ensure “fairness to everyone”, members were asked to propose ideas for events through an application form which were then considered through a screening process. But the Game of Thrones creator, whose books have sold over 90 million copies, did not hear back from organisers despite suggesting a variety of options to be included.

“I will be in Glasgow, attending the con, but whether you’ll see me, I don’t know. I am not on any programming. It is not for lack of trying, though,” the 75-year-old author shared in a blog post.

“I wrote the con’s programming chair back in January, and again in February, asking for his phone number so we could discuss the details.

“No phone number was forthcoming, alas, just a form letter with a link to an application and a warning that while I was welcome to apply, I could not be guaranteed a place on the programme.”

A spokesperson for Worldcon told The Guardian: “All of the programming at Glasgow 2024 has been proposed by our members.

“To ensure fairness to everyone, all proposed programme items must be submitted through our application process. About 2,000 members submitted proposals, and we are delighted to be hosting nearly 1,000 participants for more than 1,000 hours of programme items covering everything from books, movies and games to science, technology and culture.”

The publication also shared that the author had not been banned from attending in any way and remains welcome to turn up; although he is not a part of the formal programme, there may be opportunities for him to interact with fans.

Martin was optimistic about his trip as he hoped to interact with fans and enjoy the event.

“I will check out the art show, as I always do, maybe attend some bid parties,” he wrote. “And I will be wandering the dealer’s room (the huckster’s room, as us old timers call it). The rest of the time I guess I may hang out in the bar, drinking with friends both old and new.”