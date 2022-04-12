Gilbert Gottfried death: Aladdin and SNL star dies aged 67
Comedian’s family asked his fans to ‘keep laughing as loud as possible’ in his honour
Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67.
The death of the actor and comedian, best known for his work onSaturday Night Live and voicing Iago in Disney’s Aladdin, was announced on Tuesday (12 April) by his family.
“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” a statement shared on Twitter read.
“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children.”
They continued: “Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honour.”
Seinfeld star Jason Alexander led tributes to Gottfried, tweeting: “Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family.”
From early in his career, Gottfried was known among the New York comedy scene as “the comedian’s comedian”, having got his start on stage when he was just 15.
In 1980, he joined the cast of SNL, but only appeared on the show for 12 episodes.
He would later say that he “hated” his time on the show, telling Joe Rogan last year that joining straight after the show’s original cast left meant he wasn’t accepted by audiences.
“It would be like saying, in the middle of Beatlemania, that, ‘Oh, we’re getting four other guys to be The Beatles’ or when Friends was on, ‘We’re recasting Friends but just watch it in the same way,’” he said.
This is a breaking news story – more information to follow...
