A ranking of Ginny & Georgia dialogue from cringe to literally painful

Netflix’s Gilmore Girls wannabe series Ginny & Georgia has returned for its second season.

Picking up right after series one’s cliffhanger, the second run follows the aftermath of Georgia’s (Brianne Howey) lies as they begin to unravel, with daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) struggling to cover for her.

And though the new episodes manage to explore mental health and racial identity in a way that leaves audiences with far less second-hand embarrassment than that of its 2021 debut – lest we forget Ginny and Hunter’s “Opression Olympics” – they still manage to maintain a healthy dose of teeth-clenching dialogue.

So, here’s a ranking of Ginny & Georgia’s season two dialogue... starting with the cringe and ending with the utterly painful.

Warning, possible season two spoilers to follow

“A cheese factory blew up in France. There was de-brie everywhere.”

(Joe: season two, episode five)

A slow clap for Blue Farm Café owner Joe (Raymond Ablack), who in an attempt to stall between acts during his shop’s first open mic night, anxiously fills the silence with an agonising dad joke.

This season is packed with terrible jokes, and some aren’t even on purpose (like I’m hoping this one is), but it really makes you question who’s seated in Ginny & Georgia’s writer’s room.

4/10 on the cringe scale.

“Do you understand what you’re doing? You’re saying that you’re OK with never holding me, never kissing me? Just done? You’re gonna regret this.”

(Ginny: season two, episode seven)

Ginny and Felix on ‘Ginny & Georgia’ (AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX)

Perhaps one of the most excruciating breakup TV scenes in existence is Ginny and Marcus’s (Felix Mallard) cheesy high-school hallway tear-fest.

Ginny begins the conversation stoically, asking Marcus to “tell me you that you don’t want to be with me”.

But the conversation quickly disintegrates into a guilt trip, as Ginny begs Marcus, “Please don’t do this.”

6/10 on the cringe scale.

“I like reducing a man to tears. I like the power.”

(Samantha: season two, episode six)

Sorry not sorry, but Samantha (Romi Shraiter) is possibly the worst character on the show.

She has zero storyline, making me wonder what her purpose is, other than to offer throwaway lines. Here, she tries to embarrass Hunter (Mason Temple) by recalling the time they “watched The Grinch in seventh grade and [he] cried”.

7/10 on the cringe scale.

“It’s the secrets for me. No, I don’t know, maybe you’re just fake. It’s disgusting. I don’t get it. But maybe that’s just who you are now. I don’t know, I don’t care. I’m numb, I’m generally numb. So love you, mean it, hate you, kidding, bye.”

(Maxine: season two, episode one)

Maxine (Sarah Waisglass) and Norah’s (Chelsea Clark) entire TikTok-dance-turned-gang-up on Abby (Katie Douglas) is probably one of the most talked-about moments on Twitter.

Just as the two girls pull out a phone to record themselves dancing to Justin Bieber’s song “Peaches”, Abby walks in with a peace offering for Maxine, who’s upset with Abby for not telling her about Marcus’s relationship with Ginny.

Immediately, Maxine tears Abby apart with “pure cringe” lingo that one viewer found to be the “perfect representation of people who talk like this”.

7/10 on the cringe scale.

“Between you and Pete Davidson, straight men really confuse me.”

(Maxine: season two, episode seven)

While yes, straight men are a confusing bunch, name-dropping Pete Davidson only hurts Maxine’s point.

During a sweet scene shared between twins Maxine and Marcus, with the latter asking Maxine if Ginny likes him, Maxine responds with this quick quip about how “frankly” she doesn’t “see the appeal”.

8/10 on the cringe scale.

(Samantha: season two, episode 5)

Certainly the most painful line and delivery of the series is Samantha’s dig at Ginny’s piano-playing abilities.

Her comment receives a well-warranted “shut up” from Ginny. Couldn’t have put it better myself.

10/10 on the cringe scale.

Ginny & Georgia season two is out on Netflix now.