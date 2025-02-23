Gino D’Acampo denies drawing crude image of a woman on ITV set

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo has denied the latest set of allegations against him after being accused of drawing an explicit image of a woman during the filming of one of his ITV shows.

Earlier this month, ITV News reported that dozens of former staff and freelancers have detailed alleged experiences that they describe as “unacceptable,” “distressing,” and “horrendous” while working with him for more than 12 years.

D’Acampo, 48, has seen his shows removed from ITV schedules as a result of the accusations against him, which he has strongly denied.

A fresh accusation has now been made against the Italian by a producer who worked with him on the show Saturday Cooks!

“In front of the rest of the production team on the ­studio floor during live filming, he picked up a pad and paper and asked to draw a picture of me. I thought it was going to be a harmless caricature. But when he showed me the finished drawing I felt shocked and humiliated,” the producer told a friend, according to a report by The Sun.

The woman also claims that D’Acampo made a crude remark about Great British Bake Off star Mary Berry.

open image in gallery Chef Gino D’Acampo ( PA Archive )

Responding to the allegations, an ITV spokesperson said: “The behaviour detailed is inappropriate and unacceptable. We are committed to investigating complaints in an appropriate manner and according to our robust protocols.”

The spokesperson added: “ITV is completely committed to creating an environment where everyone is treated with respect and feels able to give of their best. The standards of behaviour that ITV expects are very clear.

"Everyone is subject to our code of ethics and conduct. We do not tolerate abusive behaviour of any form in the workplace. We have set up a dedicated complaints handling unit in 2024. We have also reiterated our expectations of our on-screen presenters’ behaviour through our conduct and standards guidelines issued in 2024."

In a statement given to The Sun on his behalf, a spokesperson for D’Acampo said: “Mr D’Acampo has only respect and admiration for Mary Berry and they have always had a great working relationship together. None of these allegations have ever been brought to his attention previously, he does not recollect them. He denies these allegations.”

open image in gallery Gino D’Acampo has denied the latest allegations against him ( Will Ireland/PinPep/PA )

In a further statement that has been published by The Sun and The Daily Mail, a representative for the chef added: “Mr D’Acampo was first made aware of these allegations relating to events that are said to have occurred over 17 years ago [today at 15.17hrs / yesterday afternoon] when he was emailed by The Sun on Sunday. No details have been provided, just extremely vague allegations with no specific year or person identified and no context explained.

"None of these allegations have ever been brought to his attention previously, he does not recollect them and does not recognise the allegations or the behaviour which is attributed to him. He denies these allegations.

“He has been told by the Sun on Sunday that they are from a complaint to ITV from December 2024. If so, he urges ITV to contact him about it and he will fully cooperate. He is deeply worried about the immense and escalating distress that these allegations are having on his family.”

The Independent has contacted D'Acampo's representatives for comment.