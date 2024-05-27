For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Giovanni Pernice allegedly sent one of his Strictly Come Dancing celebrity partners an offensive video clip ahead of filming for the live show, reports have claimed.

There has been speculation over the professional dancer’s behaviour since Sherlock star Amanda Abbington requested “tense footage” of her rehearsals with the pro after she unexpectedly quit the show in 2023.

The BBC team investigating allegations of workplace misconduct against Pernice, 33, are said to have been told the dancer sent the clip to his partner at the time via Whatsapp.

Speaking to The Sun, the source claimed Pernice did not appear in or make the video but that its contents had been highly offensive to the woman who received it.

“The BBC was told about the video clip and that someone found the content completely inappropriate, grossly offensive,” they told the publication.

They added the celebrity was “shocked” and “upset” to receive the video on WhatsApp, hours before the couple “were meant to be dancing together on live television”.

‘They were told they felt intimidated by it,” the source claimed.

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

The source did not name the woman who was said to have received the clip.

The Independent has contacted the BBC and Giovanni Pernice for comment.

It comes days after Pernice made a statement addressing the allegations surrounding his teaching methods on Strictly Come Dancing.

Writing in a post on Instagram, Pernice said on Sunday (19 May) that he denies all claims of “abusive or threatening behaviour” and is looking forward to proving his innocence.

Addressing his fans, the dancer wrote: “You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

The Strictly star described himself as “passionate”, “competitive” and “ambitious”, but rejected the insinuation that his behaviour had ever become “abusive”.

“I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be,” he said of his celebrity dance partners.

“This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win – for me and my dance partners,” Pernice concluded, thanking his fans for their “continued love and support”.

While the 33-year-old has denied any claims of wrongdoing, it was alleged earlier this year that the Italian dancer had caused difficulties with two other former celebrity partners during their time on the show.

Reports claimed that Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh and former Love Island host Laura Whitmore, who previously said she was “uncomfortable” with Pernice, had a “tearful summit” with Abbington about their respective “difficult experiences” with the dancer, “who is well known to be intense during training”.

Speaking on The Mirror’s Invite Only podcast in March, Pernice said his reputation as a “perfectionist” comes from “caring” about the celebrity he’s partnered with, stating: “In every single part of the world, if [you’re] a professional dancer, we have to get these people on the Saturday night looking the best as they can.”

A release date for Strictly Come Dancing 2024 is yet to be announced.

As per the terms and conditions: “The recording of the Strictly Come Dancing launch show will take place in September 2024 – exact date to be confirmed.”