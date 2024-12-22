Giovanni Pernice wins Italian Strictly competition as he thanks UK fans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice has won the Italian version of the show Ballando con le Stelle, and thanked his UK fans, months after he was axed from the BBC following an investigation for abuse allegations.

The 34-year-old dancer, and his partner, actor Bianca Guaccero, 43, were crowned the victors of the 19th season of the hit reality programme on Saturday, on the same day the UK edition celebrated its 20 years on air.

The duo, who also recently confirmed they were in a romantic relationship, celebrated their win on social media with a clip

Pernice shared a clip of himself and Guaccero shortly after they were crowned the winners, alongside a caption that reads “la coppia vince”, which means in English: “The couple wins”.

Guaccero, who fell for the former Strictly dancer on the set of Italy’s television equivalent, shared her joy with fans and followers alike with several snaps and videos on Instagram.

“Grazie a voi, non ci posso credere,” she wrote, which roughly translates to “thank you all so much, I can not believe it.”

Pernice’s victory on the Italian dance programme comes shortly after he abandoned the UK in the wake of a BBC probe into abuse allegations levied against him by his former dance partner Amanda Abbington.

Sherlock actress Abbington was the first of a number of people to allege “inappropriate” behaviour on the show and claimed she was subject to a “toxic environment” while she danced alongside Pernice, who rejected the claims.

On Saturday, he posted a video to Instagram and said: “To all my dear friends in the UK that are supporting us all the way.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“We just want to say a massive thank you, because realistically, we couldn’t do anything without you.

“And I tell you why, because, the way that the vote (works), it’s all about likes on social media…

“We can totally see which part of the votes are coming from the UK and you are being unbelievably amazing.”

The BBC investigation into Pernice’s behaviour upheld “some, but not all” of the complaints made against the professional dancer.

There were no findings relating to physical aggression, but complaints of verbal bullying and harassment were upheld, the PA news agency understands.

Following the BBC upholding some of her complaints, Abbington said she felt “vindication” and had “no regrets” about lodging them despite receiving “hundreds” of death and rape threats.

In October, addressing whether he will return to Strictly after his absence this year, he told ITV show Lorraine: “Who knows, never say never.”

Earlier in the month, comedian Chris McCausland became the first blind contestant to win Strictly, lifting the glitterball trophy alongside his dance partner Dianne Buswell.

Additional reporting by PA.