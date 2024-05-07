For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The View’s Ana Navarro has hit out at Tom Brady for laughing along at jokes about his ex wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, during the Netflix live special The Roast of Tom Brady on Sunday (5 May).

Ex-New England Patriots quarterback Brady, 46, participated in the streamer’s annual Netflix Is a Joke Fest, where he was roasted by several of his former teammates, as well as comedians Kevin Hart, Nikki Glaser and Jeff Ross.

Numerous jokes referenced Bündchen, who was married to Brady for 13 years before their divorce in 2022, and her new boyfriend, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

Kevin Hart, for one, joked: “I mean Jesus Christ, Tom. One of the smartest quarterbacks ever played a game. How did you not see this coming? Eight f***ing karate classes a day… Eight karate classes a day and she’s still a white belt. F*** Tom. The only bruises she had were on her ass. everybody should have known it.”

On Monday’s edition of The View, Whoopi Goldberg asked the panel how they’d feel about comedians joking about a family member in that way.

Political strategist and commentator Ana Navarro, 52, responded: “If I were getting paid what he was probably getting paid – he was an executive producer – I'd laugh at all sorts of things.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala ( Getty Images for The Met Museum )

“But, I think the person who wasn't getting paid and ended up being part of this roast was Gisele, and I think that's a bad, lame thing to do to your ex-wife and mother to your children.”

Navarro then played a video, filmed a week ago, of Bündchen crying after being stopped by police as she reportedly fled paparazzi tailing her in Miami.

“She wants to live her life,” Navarro added. “Leave Gisele the hell alone. Go make your money elsewhere. Really? I thought that was really tacky.”

Legal expert Sunny Hostin, 55, added: “I love comedy and I like to laugh, but not at people’s expense. That makes me uncomfortable.

“If you agreed to executive-produce your own roast and you’re making money from it and you agree to it, that’s one thing, but it is another thing [to bring Gisele into it].”

Ana Navarro on ‘The View’ ( ABC via Getty Images )

Navarro concluded by suggesting that Brady “should give Gisele half” of the earnings he made from the three-hour livestream.

She also criticized Brady for approaching comedian Jeff Ross to tell him not to make jokes about New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, but failing to do anything to stand up for Bündchen.

Brady objected after Ross recounted the moment when the former NFL star infamously told Kraft, “I’m the best decision your organisation has ever made,” when he was drafted into the team in 2000.

This received a huge applause from the audience before Ross delivered his punchline, “Would you like a massage?”

The comedian’s joke refers to the controversy surrounding Kraft and his 2019 arrest on misdemeanour charges of soliciting prostitution at a massage parlour.

The Patriots owner was eventually cleared of a charge against him the following year after prosecutors in Florida dropped them when the court barred video evidence to be released.

Brady, seated in the row closest to Ross as he delivered his roast, appeared to become visibly uncomfortable and started to shift his seat after the massage joke was said in front of the audience at California’s Kia Forum – and the viewers watching at home.

Ross then blew a kiss to Kraft, who was seated in the audience, and said, “I love Robert Kraft”, but was cut off when Brady approached the roast podium.

The NFL star whispered to Ross, which was also picked up by his microphone, “Don’t say that s*** again.”