Gladiators fans stunned to see Premier League referee on BBC reboot

Gladiators fans were shocked to discover who is the new referee of the BBC reboot.

The toughest game on TV is back on screens this Saturday (13 January) with a brand new squad of super athletes facing off against brave contenders.

Gladiators has been revived by the BBC, who announced it was rebooting the sports entertainment programme last year.

The series originally aired in the UK on ITV from 1992 to 2000, and was presented by Ulrika Johnsson. This time, it’s father-son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh fronting the show.

Fans were thrilled to see the return of the series on BBC One tonight (13 January), with many stunned to see the 2024 referee unveiled to be former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg.

Clattenburg, 48, previously refereed the 2016 FA Cup, Champions League, and European Championship finals.

Speaking to the BBC ahead of his debut on the programme, Clattenburg said that landing the Gladiators gig is “one of the most amazing things I will do in my life”.

Referee Mark Clattenburg shows a red card to Jonny Evans of Manchester United in 2011 (Getty Images)

He also praised the show’s original referee John Anderson as “legendary”, adding that taking on the important role “is such an honour”.

Multiple times throughout the one-hour episode that aired on Saturday (13 January), Clattenburg said the show’s famous line – “Contestants, ready? Gladiators, ready?” – in his booming voice.

Viewers shared their verdict on Clattenburg’s Gladiators debut on Twitter/X.

(BBC / James Stack / Â© Hungry Bear Media Ltd)

“I didn’t like Clattenburg as a ref in football, but loving how serious he’s taking this,” said one person. Another added: “I’d rather the ex refs end up on Gladiators than VAR.”

“Watching the new Gladiators to see what the fuss is about and Mark Clattenburg is the ref???” said a third person.

Someone else wrote: “Just heard who the ref is for Gladiators. If ever there was a reason NOT to watch it, it’s him on it.”

Some fans took issue with the fact that Clattenburg – born in Consett, County Durham – is not Scottish like Anderson is. “Sorry BBC One, but the Gladiators ref should always be Scottish. It’s the law,” wrote one person.

The first episode of the reboot saw the new Gladiators go up against four contestants (Kerry, Tasha, Myles, and Finley). Its return was mostly praised by fans, with many applauding BBC bosses for not messing with the original formula.

Former Gladiators presenter Ulrika Jonsson previously said that she teared up watching the new series, but but went on to criticise the absence of cheerleaders, suspecting their removal could be the result of “woke rubbish”.

Gladiators continues on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 20 January.