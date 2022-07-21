Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Glee star Kevin McHale says ‘we’re fine’ in hilarious response to pitying tweet

McHale portrayed Artie Abrams in musical series

Ellie Harrison
Thursday 21 July 2022 10:11
Comments
Artie from Glee loves the fans

Kevin McHale, the actor who played Artie Abrams in the musical comedy-drama Glee, has responded to a post mocking his character’s storylines on the show.

A fan shared a still from the series of McHale’s character wearing a costume with images of genital warts, crabs and herpes, among other sexually transmitted diseases.

“Working on Glee must have been a fever dream when you think about how these 20-year-old kids were flying back and forth between NYC and LA every week, and getting call times at 3am, to film episodes where they have to dress up like STDs in public… are they ok?” wrote user @kgleeb.

In response, McHale tweeted: “The checks cleared, we’re fine.”

It has previously been reported that some of the cast of Glee were earning tens of thousands of dollars per episode – with one of the lead stars, Lea Michelle, thought to have made $80,000 (£67,000) for each.

Recommended

Michele was recently cast as the replacement for Beanie Feldstein in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

After Glee, McHale went on to star in the Spanish Netflix series Elite and Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Stories.

McHale was among the Glee cast members who paid tribute to Naya Rivera earlier this month.

The Glee star drowned on 8 July 2020 at the age of 33.

McHale posted a photo of Rivera on Instagram with the caption: “The best there ever was forever and ever.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in