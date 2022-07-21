Glee star Kevin McHale says ‘we’re fine’ in hilarious response to pitying tweet

Kevin McHale, the actor who played Artie Abrams in the musical comedy-drama Glee, has responded to a post mocking his character’s storylines on the show.

A fan shared a still from the series of McHale’s character wearing a costume with images of genital warts, crabs and herpes, among other sexually transmitted diseases.

“Working on Glee must have been a fever dream when you think about how these 20-year-old kids were flying back and forth between NYC and LA every week, and getting call times at 3am, to film episodes where they have to dress up like STDs in public… are they ok?” wrote user @kgleeb.

In response, McHale tweeted: “The checks cleared, we’re fine.”

It has previously been reported that some of the cast of Glee were earning tens of thousands of dollars per episode – with one of the lead stars, Lea Michelle, thought to have made $80,000 (£67,000) for each.

Michele was recently cast as the replacement for Beanie Feldstein in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

After Glee, McHale went on to star in the Spanish Netflix series Elite and Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Stories.

McHale was among the Glee cast members who paid tribute to Naya Rivera earlier this month.

The Glee star drowned on 8 July 2020 at the age of 33.

McHale posted a photo of Rivera on Instagram with the caption: “The best there ever was forever and ever.”