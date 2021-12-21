GMB: Why has ITV cancelled morning show over Christmas?

Channel is taking measures to ‘protect’ presenters and crew

Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 21 December 2021 07:33
Omicron Variant

ITV viewers have been left shocked by the announcement that Good Morning Britain episodes have been cancelled.

The channel’s breakfast show will take an extended break, meaning it will no longer be on air as normal until 2022 when it stops for Christmas.

GMB was set to be broadcast on 29-31 December, but has now been pulled from the schedules to “protect” the presenters and crew from Covid-19.

ITV’s decision comes after the rise in cases across the UK.

The channel is already taking measures against rising rates by shooting Monday’s episode of Lorraine (20 December) from the same studio as GMB.

A spokesperson confirmed that a special episode will be broadcast on Christmas Day, but “due to the pandemic, we have decided to give them an extended break”.

The series will return to air as normal from 4 January 2022.

Earlier this week, Ofcom revealed that GMB received more than 60,000 complaints in a record year for the broadcasting watchdog.

