Charlotte Hawkins was forced to correct Dominic Raab after he got the Good Morning Britain presenter’s name wrong.

The TV presenter welcomed the Foreign Secretary onto the ITV show on Thursday (29 July), alongside co-host Alex Beresford, to discuss whether it’s “selfish” for people to refuse Covid-19 vaccinations.

He said: “Sophie, the way I’d say it is – look, get the vaccination because it’s in your own interest, but also it’s in the interest of your family, your community and the country as a whole. That’s the way I’d frame it.”

Hawkins, taking the moment in her stride, replied: “OK – it’s Charlotte, by the way.”

After Raab apologised, she quipped: “That’s OK. I’ll let you off just this once.”

Viewers called the moment “awkward” on social media, with one person asking: “Who’s Sophie?”

